Sharjah to host over 150 global experts on disability inclusion

SHARJAH, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The World Congress 2025 "We Are Inclusion" will make its debut in the MENA region with its upcoming edition in Sharjah from 15th to 17th September.

The three-day event will bring together 152 speakers from 72 countries, including presidents of international organisations, UN representatives, government ministers, senior policymakers, academics, self-advocates, and youth leaders.

Hosted at the Expo Centre Sharjah, the congress will be the largest global gathering dedicated to inclusion and the empowerment of people with intellectual disabilities. It will provide a platform for innovative perspectives that can shape more inclusive and equitable policies at both regional and international levels.

The programme will also feature leading voices whose work has advanced inclusion across sectors and regions.

Bringing decades of leadership in rights-based and social initiatives, Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, President of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, will highlight her experience in establishing regional and international initiatives to empower people with disabilities. Her achievements have earned her several honorary doctorates and prestigious humanitarian awards.

As President of the Higher Council for the Affairs of Persons with Disabilities in Jordan, Prince Mired bin Ra’ad will share his expertise in advancing rights and shaping inclusive policy. He will also draw on his international role as Special Envoy for the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention and his efforts in supporting injured military veterans.

Adding a regional perspective on the role of sport in empowerment, Sheikh Mohammed bin Duaij Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee and Executive Board Member of the Asian Paralympic Committee, will discuss the sport’s role in fostering inclusion and linking development with social responsibility.

Mona Abdul Karim Al Yafie, Director-General of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services and Vice President of Inclusion International’s Middle East and North Africa region, will present her expertise in developing educational and rehabilitation programmes, as well as her leadership in organising specialised scientific conferences on disability.

Representing one of the region’s strongest self-advocacy voices, Chaica Al Qassimi will speak from her experience as a national representative of people with Down syndrome. She has championed rights to education, employment, and independent living through her participation in international conferences.

Sue Swenson, President of Inclusion International, the world’s largest global network representing people with intellectual disabilities and their families, will bring her extensive leadership experience. She has served as a senior advisor in the US Department of Education during the administrations of Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, focusing on special education and rehabilitation. She has also been a prominent voice before the UN in defending the rights to decision-making and full participation for people with disabilities.

Drawing on more than two decades of leadership in the global disability movement, Jose Maria Viera, Executive Director of the International Disability Alliance, will share insights into advancing equality and inclusion. His experience includes leading the World Blind Union and supporting disability rights across the Global South.

Diane Richler, a key contributor to the drafting of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, will provide her perspective on inclusive education. As a past president of Inclusion International and the International Disability Alliance, she has long been at the forefront of global initiatives promoting inclusion.

Recognised internationally for developing inclusive education policy, Jody Carr, former Minister of Education in New Brunswick, Canada, will discuss his leading work on Policy 322, a model of best practice globally. His experience spans legislation, law and public policy aimed at embedding the right to inclusive education.

From Kuwait, Rehab Boursili, member of the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, will present her work in civil society and sports associations. As Chairperson of the Kuwaiti Society for Guardians of the Disabled and National Director of the Special Olympics, she will highlight how international experiences can be adapted to benefit Gulf societies.

Offering an inspirational voice, Michael Haddad, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Goodwill Ambassador for Climate Action in the Arab States, will share his personal story of resilience and perseverance. Paralysed from the chest down, he has completed extraordinary physical challenges that powerfully link disability empowerment with the urgent need for global climate action.

As Executive Director of Inclusion International, Jamie Cooke will focus on civic engagement and social policy. A leading young voice in the global disability rights movement, he has spearheaded major initiatives for community change on an international scale.

The congress will also feature prominent advocates such as Rahma Khaled, the Arab world’s first television presenter with Down syndrome; Author and Trainer Mohammed Al Nabulsi, specialising in simplified reading for children and youth; and activist Anita Rizkallah, who leads innovative social initiatives for inclusion. A group of academics and specialists in psychology and special education will also take part, adding scientific depth to the congress.