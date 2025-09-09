Ten people killed, 61 injured after Mexican train hits double-decker bus

MEXICO CITY, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Ten people were killed and at least 61 were injured in central Mexico when a freight train smashed into a double-decker passenger bus, which the train operator said had been attempting to pass in front of the moving train.

The collision occurred in an industrial zone on the highway between Atlacomulco, a town about 115 km northwest of Mexico City, and Maravatio in Michoacan state, local authorities said.

Images from the scene showed the front part of the top deck of the bus smashed in, and its metal frame badly dented, as first responders cordoned off the area.