Nigerian troops kill 23 suspected terrorists

ABUJA, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- At least 23 suspected terrorists were killed in a gunfight with troops in Nigeria's northern state of Katsina, local media reported on Monday.

The troops also rescued 26 kidnapped victims, including women and children, during their encounter with the suspected terrorists at Pauwa village of the Kankara local government area of Katsina on Saturday, according to the state-owned News Agency of Nigeria.

Motorcycles, auto spare parts, lubricants, farm machinery and foodstuffs seized during the operation were destroyed, a source in the Nigerian Army said, adding that the army had vowed to maintain pressure on terrorists and criminals across the country until peace is restored.