Dubai Municipality launches first sand equestrian track in Hatta

DUBAI, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has announced the launch of the first sand equestrian track in Hatta. The first phase of the project extends 2.54 kilometres in length and three metres in width, providing equestrian enthusiasts, amateurs and visitors with a safe and adventurous riding environment set against the natural beauty of Hatta’s mountainous landscape.

The project falls under the initiatives of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta and aligns with the comprehensive development plan for the region. It also supports the emirate’s wider vision to expand tourism, economy, and trade, while equipping Hatta with world-class recreational and sports facilities.

Beyond its sporting appeal, the track is expected to serve as a catalyst for new investments and the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises, creating opportunities across sectors, including equestrian sports, retail, hospitality and tourism. By attracting visitors seeking authentic and adventurous experiences, the project will contribute to driving Hatta’s local economy and supporting the aspirations of its residents.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said, “We are working to establish Hatta as a preferred destination for equestrian enthusiasts in Dubai, while preserving the heritage of horsemanship, which reflects Emirati identity and forms an integral part of our national heritage. At the same time, the track creates new economic opportunities that will benefit the local community and further strengthen Hatta’s position as one of the UAE’s most scenic and promising tourism destinations.”

Visitors can ride hired horses or bring their own to explore the natural surroundings.

Built to the highest international safety and quality standards, the sand track represents a new milestone in Dubai Municipality’s efforts to diversify leisure options, enhance quality of life, and position Dubai as the best city in the world to live, work, and visit.