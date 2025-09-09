Bahraini diplomat elected President of 'Young Diplomats in London'

LONDON, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Counsellor Talal Ibrahim Al Absi, Diplomat with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United Kingdom, has been elected President of the Young Diplomats in London (YDL).

According to the Bahrain News Agency, Counsellor Al Absi’s election marks the first time a GCC diplomat has held the presidency of the association since it was founded 17 years ago.

The association was established in 2008 to enhance ties between young members of diplomatic missions and international organisations accredited to the UK by organising cultural and social events, promoting understanding between peoples, and helping new diplomats integrate into the UK political, social and cultural scene.