UAE qualify for AFC U-23 Asian Cup

ABU DHABI, 10th September, 2025 (WAM) – UAE Olympic football team have qualified for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup finals, which will be held in Saudi Arabia next year.

This came despite today's 3-2 loss to Iran at Al Nahyan Stadium in the third round of the Asian qualifiers for Group 9.

The Iranian team raised its total to a full 9 points at the top of the group, while the UAE come second with 6 points, qualifying as one of the top four second-place teams.

The first-place teams from all 11 groups, along with the four best second-place teams, qualify for the finals, joining the host team, Saudi Arabia.