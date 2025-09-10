UAE prepares aid ship for Afghanistan after deadly earthquake

ABU DHABI, 10th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates is stepping up humanitarian efforts to support the Afghan people in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck the country’s eastern regions.

The Joint Operations Command at the Ministry of Defence is preparing a humanitarian aid ship loaded with thousands of tonnes of food, shelter materials and medical supplies, in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The ship is being prepared in coordination with several UAE charitable and humanitarian organisations, reflecting the country’s collective national effort to provide urgent relief to Afghanistan.

The Joint Operations Command said the initiative underscores the UAE’s long-standing commitment to supporting disaster-stricken communities and its leading role in humanitarian and relief work at both regional and international levels.