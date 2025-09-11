SIH, Arabic Language Protection Association explore cooperation

SHARJAH, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) and the Arabic Language Protection Association discussed ways of enhancing joint cooperation between the two sides in support of scientific and cultural objectives through heritage programmes and events, as well as promoting collaboration in the fields of research and publishing.

This came during a meeting between Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), and a delegation from the Arabic Language Protection Association, headed by Dr. Saeed Obaid Salem Balleith, Chairman of the Board.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam praised the efforts made by the Association, stressing that Sharjah, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has taken significant steps to support the Arabic language and empower it both institutionally and academically through programmes and initiatives that have established the Emirate as a leading cultural destination.

For his part, Dr. Saeed Obaid Salem Balleith commended the efforts of the SIH in preserving heritage and safeguarding Emirati identity, affirming that the focus on Arabic and bringing it closer to audiences represents an urgent necessity.