IACAD launches second edition of ‘Ajyal’ programme

DUBAI, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai has launched the second edition of the Ajyal programme for the academic year 2025/2026, continuing its awareness and educational efforts.

The initiative is being implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai, in alignment with the “Year of Community” and under the umbrella of the “Gheras Al Khair” initiative.

The programme targets a wide spectrum of students from public and private schools, in addition to parents and teaching staff, with the aim of strengthening Islamic values and national identity.

The second edition expands the programme to include public schools alongside private schools, with the first phase launching in 15 public schools.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director-General of IACAD, said the launch forms part of the department’s commitment to enhancing its educational mission within the school community, in line with the directives of the wise leadership to build a balanced generation that takes pride in its Islamic values and national identity. He noted that the positive results and wide engagement achieved during the first edition served as a strong incentive to expand the programme to Ministry of Education schools, starting with 15 public schools.

He further noted that this move directly responded to parents’ demands to extend the initiative to public schools, reaffirming the department’s keenness to remain close to society and responsive to its needs.

The programme reflects the department’s vision of instilling authentic Islamic values in students through a variety of interactive activities, including motivational competitions, educational workshops, dialogue sessions, as well as innovative social initiatives and incentive awards.

For her part, Aisha Abdulla Miran, Director-General of KHDA in Dubai, said, "We are committed to empowering our students, and this programme provides an opportunity to strengthen their awareness of positive values and the noble teachings of Islam, while creating a supportive and stimulating educational environment. Given the strong engagement from students and the active involvement of parents in the previous academic year, the programme also offers positive platforms for communication between all stakeholders."