Gas tanker explosion in Mexico City kills 3 people, injures 70

MEXICO CITY, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) -- A gas tanker truck exploded and burned multiple vehicles under a Mexico City highway overpass Wednesday, killing three people and injuring 70 others.

The crash of the truck carrying more than 49,500 liters of gasoline on a major highway sent flames and smoke billowing over the south of the capital.

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada called the explosion an “emergency” that burned nearly 30 vehicles and left 19 of those injured in grave condition, including the driver of the truck. Among those injured were a baby and a 2-year-old child.

Brugada said prosecutors were investigating, but it appeared that the truck exploded after it tipped over on the highway.