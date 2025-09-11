Zaki Nusseibeh affirms UAEU commitment to academic excellence

AL AIN, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), chaired the first meeting of the university’s Board of Trustees for the academic year 2025/2026, held on the Al Ain campus.

In his opening remarks, he reaffirmed the university’s commitment to academic excellence, student achievement, and strategic advancement in alignment with the UAE’s national priorities. The board discussions included the endorsement of the UAE University’s Strategy for 2027–2029.

The strategy was designed in harmony with the UAE National Agenda 2031, with a renewed vision and mission, grounded in national values and identity, and shaped by priority areas and strategic goals developed through extensive consultations with internal and external stakeholders.

The board reviewed the university’s progress in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (Shanghai) 2025, where UAEU advanced by 100 places to be ranked within the 701–800 band globally and placed second nationally.

The university also achieved distinguished subject-specific results, entering the world’s top 150 in Water Resources and the top 200 in Agricultural and Financial Sciences, driven by high-impact research outputs.

The meeting also addressed the strengthening of academic leadership and faculty recruitment through new appointments across colleges and the onboarding of additional faculty members to accommodate growing student numbers and expanding research activity.

The board further witnessed the announcement of new strategic partnerships that contribute to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Preparations were also reviewed for UAEU’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, set to commence on 10th November, marking 50 years of outstanding contributions to education, research, and national development.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Nusseibeh expressed his gratitude to the members of the board for their support of the university’s strategic objectives, emphasising their vital role in shaping the future of the UAEU.