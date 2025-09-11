UAE to hold masterclasses by global experts for its humanitarian leadership to equip them with knowledge, insights

ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council (IHPC) at the UAE Presidential Court has announced that it will hold, starting from 29th September to 4th October 2025, a series of masterclasses for the country’s humanitarian leadership by globally renowned experts with a view to equip the participants with up-to-date knowledge about the evolving foreign aid landscape.

Titled “Aid Foresight Programme,” the initiative is aimed at aligning the UAE’s commitment to helping shape the future of global foreign aid with in-depth knowledge and theoretical and practical insights on the current state of humanitarianism.

Anchored in four pillars – education, capacity building, experience sharing, and strategic networking – the programme is designed to strengthen the UAE’s aid ecosystem with the foresight and clarity needed to navigate a rapidly changing landscape.

The UAE is a leading player in the humanitarian space now. The people who lead the country’s efforts in aid delivery must be equipped with a sharp and nuanced understanding of their areas of engagement. This is the first programme of its kind, and it puts global expertise face-to-face with the leadership of the UAE’s aid ecosystem.

In today’s world, where geopolitical, humanitarian, and development challenges are deeply interconnected, foresight is not a luxury; it is a necessity.

Among the selected speakers slated to run the masterclasses are Beatriz Nofal, Bart Fonteyne and Hosuk Lee-Makiyama.

Beatriz Nofar is a senior advisor on global governance, regional integration and foreign affairs. She served as Argentina’s G-20 Sherpa and Special Representative for G-20 Affairs. Her advisory work spans the World Bank, and the Inter-American Development Bank.

Bart Fonteyne is a Senior Advisor on Development and Humanitarian Aid at Hyphen. He has led complex policy evaluations and strategic planning efforts, including assessing ENABEL’s 2030 international cooperation strategy for Belgium in Africa and developing strategic development models for higher education in Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Angola on behalf of the EU, the Netherlands, and German international cooperation agencies.

A Senior Advisor on Trade, Technology and International Affairs, Hosuk Lee-Makiyama is a Distinguished Senior Fellow at LSE Trade Policy Hub, and a Director at ECIPE. He regularly advises G7 and G20 governments on trade policy, economic integration and security. His advisory work has shaped trade agreements and diplomatic negotiations with the EU and influenced economic strategies across Europe.

The programme is designed to position the UAE as a thought leader in shaping future foreign aid through innovation, collaboration, and strategic leadership. The programme prepares UAE leadership to engage more effectively in regions impacted by crisis or under-served by traditional donors, including Africa, Asia, Latin America, and fragile post-conflict environments.

The programme is led by the Office of Development and Affairs (ODA) with support from the Presidential Court. Core participating institutions include Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), Emirates Red Crescent, UAE Aid Agency (as part of MOFA), and the 13 affiliates of Erth Zayed Philanthropies.