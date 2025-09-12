IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on strategic communication for global wellbeing

SHARJAH, 12th September, 2025 (WAM) – Strategically positioning Sharjah at the centre of global governance dialogue, the emirate’s Department of Government Relations (DGR) organised a high-level diplomatic discussion on the second day of the 14th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2025).

The department’s engagements, led by Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, and Member of the Sharjah Executive Council, underscored a commitment to translating the forum’s theme of “Communication for Quality of Life” into actionable diplomatic and community-driven strategies.

The day’s proceedings commenced with a thought-provoking panel discussion titled, “Are We Aligned on the Meaning of Quality of Life? Lessons from the World,” where Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi was joined by Alison Milton, Ambassador of Ireland to the UAE, to explore the universally sought-after yet culturally specific concept.

During the discussion, both speakers provided nuanced perspectives on the theme, and reflecting on the UAE's progress, Sheikh Fahim highlighted a ‘prosperity dividend,’ illustrating generational improvements in living standards over generations and noting the benefits enjoyed in today’s world; being the direct results of the work and leadership of the past. He also spoke about providing benefits to all walks of life, saying, “With such a diverse population, policy in the UAE; and by extension, in Sharjah; must be both flexible and inclusive.” Sheikh Fahim emphasised that this is achieved through community engagement and accessible services, adding that while universal metrics exist, it’s always important to also have a nuanced and local understanding.

Ambassador Milton urged for collective reflection, stating, “It’s good to pause and think about what quality of life means and how fortunate we are,” while emphasising the need to consider those less privileged. She defined the core of the issue as “human dignity; personal freedoms, food and clean water, safety and security,” and expanded that this dignity is ultimately fostered through human connection and a sense of belonging within a community. She affirmed that while nations like Ireland and the UAE rank highly on global indices, the truest measure comes from the people, concluding that “the best indicator is learning from personal experiences from those within your city or country.”

Following the first discussion, the DGR Pavilion hosted a second panel titled “Building Solution Communities,” featuring Chairman Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi alongside Jorge Archila, Ambassador of Guatemala to the UAE. The dialogue centred on the foundational role of trust and inclusive dialogue in effective governance. Sheikh Fahim established a core principle, stating that “Listening is the most important thing one can do, especially in a position of authority,” and that successful policies are formulated from the ground up. He called on the private sector to become more involved as “good corporate citizens” in cultural and community initiatives and championed a constructive, direct approach to civic engagement through official channels, rather than emotionally driven social media reactions, living by the philosophy that “Everything is fixable,” especially when people work together.

Echoing the theme of common ground, Ambassador Archila highlighted the shared values between Guatemala and the UAE, noting both nations are “family oriented societies” with a rich history and culture. He emphasised that building a community begins with trust and that every voice matters in a process of “co-designing” solutions. Success, he argued, is a joint project that requires connecting different sectors of society and speaking a common language to turn ideas into impact.