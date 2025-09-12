GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Qatar

SOCHI, Russia, 12th September, 2025 (WAM) – The foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, on Thursday strongly condemned the Israeli attack against the State of Qatar.

In a joint statement following a meeting in Sochi, the ministers considered the attack a flagrant violation of international laws and norms, a blatant assault on the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, and a deliberate undermining of diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the region.

They emphasised that such actions require a clear and firm international stance that holds the international community accountable for its moral, political, and legal responsibilities and leads to effective measures to deter Israel and end its repeated violations of the principles of international peace and security.

The ministers also called on the international community and the Security Council to shoulder their responsibilities in halting these attacks and preventing their recurrence, stressing that the continuation of this approach will exacerbate tensions in the region and undermine the chances of achieving security and stability.

They warned that the absence of a serious and decisive international stance will have serious repercussions for regional and international peace and security.