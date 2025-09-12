Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural cooperation with Finland

SHARJAH, 12th September, 2025 (WAM)-- The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) discussed on Thursday ways to enhance joint cooperation in the fields of culture and heritage, and strengthen bilateral relations with the Republic of Finland, during a meeting at the Institute's headquarters, between Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Institute, and Ambassador Tuula Yrjölä, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to the UAE.

Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam said that during the meeting, both parties discussed ways to cooperate to organise joint cultural programmes and activities between Sharjah and Finland, and came up with a number of practical proposals to strengthen cultural relations between the two sides.

Al Musallam added that Finland has a rich cultural heritage and distinctive cultural diversity, and this meeting represents an important step in strengthening ties between the Emirate of Sharjah and the Republic of Finland.

For her part, Ambassador Tuula Yrjölä expressed her appreciation for the visit to SIH, stressing that the meeting represents an important step in strengthening cultural relations between the two countries. She noted Finland's keenness to develop cultural and heritage cooperation with the Emirate of Sharjah and open broader horizons for future partnerships.

This visit comes within the framework of joint efforts to promote cultural dialogue and knowledge exchange between peoples. This will contribute to opening new horizons of cooperation between SIH and Finnish cultural institutions, reflecting Sharjah's position as a bridge for cultural and civilisational communication at the regional and international levels.