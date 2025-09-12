Universal Postal Congress focuses on empowering women entrepreneurs

DUBAI, 12th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025, hosted by the UAE, brings together delegates from over 192 member countries of the Universal Postal Union to shape the future of the global postal sector.

Central to its agenda is bridging the gap for women entrepreneurs by enabling their access to global trade networks, advanced digital infrastructure, and inclusive financial services.

These conversations come at a pivotal moment, as women-owned businesses are emerging as a vital force in the global e-commerce market. By leveraging the postal sector’s unmatched reach across logistics, digital, and financial services, the Congress aims to identify actionable strategies that empower women entrepreneurs to expand their businesses and play a stronger role in the global economy.

Women entrepreneurs in the UAE are experiencing significant growth, supported by progressive policies and initiatives that empower female-led enterprises, in line with the National Policy for Empowerment of Emirati Women 2023-2031. Today, Emirati women own more than 128,500 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and oversee over 135,000 projects across the country.Meanwhile, businesswomen in the UAE make up 18 percent of all entrepreneurs.

Tariq Ahmed Al Wahedi, the 28th Congress Chair and Group CEO of 7X, said, “Hosting the Universal Postal Congress in Dubai reflects the UAE’s enduring commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global cooperation. We believe that a truly connected world - built on advanced infrastructure and forward-thinking policies - is one where communities are empowered, economies thrive, and opportunities are limitless.

The Congress’s focus on women-led entrepreneurship is both significant and necessary, and it aligns with the UAE’s broader vision for sustainable development, gender equality, and inclusive growth. By convening global leaders in the UAE, we aim to create actionable strategies that strengthen the role of the postal sector as a driver of opportunity, particularly for women entrepreneurs.”

In line with this vision, and as part of its strategy, 7X is actively supporting SMEs through its innovative platforms, including NXN, the UAE’s national network for logistics services that simplifies access to postal and logistics services through its marketplace and Waslah Post, introduced at the Congress as the world’s first digital marketplace aggregating postal operators enabling seamless cross-border trade.

By offering smart digital tools, streamlined logistics, and enhanced access to new markets, these solutions empower small and medium-sized businesses to scale effectively, improve efficiency, and strengthen their competitiveness in the digital economy.

As Emirati women continue to lead with purpose and innovation, the UAE’s role as the host of the 28th Universal Postal Congress is reinforcing its commitment to advancing inclusive, sustainable development and is solidifying its position as a global convener driving transformational changes across the postal sector.

