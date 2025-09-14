TRENDS announces winners of TRENDS Hub Scientific Research Award

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2025 (WAM) – TRENDS Research & Advisory has announced the winners of the second edition of the TRENDS Hub Scientific Research Award, dedicated this year to studies on artificial intelligence (AI) and its applications.

The award seeks to promote innovation and leadership, support academic excellence, and empower researchers while fostering healthy competition at both regional and international levels.

The award’s advisory committee selected three winners from among 82 submissions.

First place went to researcher Shawkat Barakat for his study "A Comparative Analysis of Algorithmic Personalisation Using Ethical and Unethical AI: Impacts on Filter Bubbles and Critical Thinking Among Arab Youth Across Cultural Contexts".

Second place was awarded to Dr. Iman bint Ali Al-Mohammadi for her study "The Use of AI Technologies to Detect Suicidal Ideation in Online Communities". Meanwhile, the third place went to Iman Al-Mutawa for her study "Towards an AI-Based Educational Model for Integrating Students with Special Needs into Mainstream Education".

The three winners received certificates of recognition and financial awards of $5,000, $3,000, and $2,000, respectively. Their research will be published across TRENDS’ digital platforms and social media channels. They will also be eligible to apply for a TRENDS research fellowship and receive priority access to the center’s training programmes.