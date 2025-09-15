Hamdan Humanitarian Ship arrives in Al Arish under ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’

AL ARISH, 15th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Hamdan Humanitarian Ship has arrived at Al Arish Port in Egypt under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, reaffirming the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian commitment to the Palestinian people.

The ship was prepared and dispatched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent.

Departing from Khalifa Port on 30th August, the ship was loaded with 7,000 tonnes of food, medical and relief aid for the Gaza Strip, to provide urgent support for the Palestinian people.

The aid shipment comprises 5,000 tonnes of food parcels, 1,900 tonnes of supplies for community kitchens, 100 tonnes of medical tents to enhance health services, in addition to five fully equipped ambulances.

The ship’s arrival brings the total number of Emirati aid ships dispatched to Gaza to 20, underscoring the UAE’s commitment, under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, to delivering sustainable humanitarian support, easing hardship and addressing the basic needs of the Palestinian people.

Since the launch of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE has delivered approximately 90,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid, at a cost of US$1.8 billion.

The operation reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to its humanitarian approach of extending support to those in need and those affected by crises, in cooperation with its charitable and humanitarian institutions.

