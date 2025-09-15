UAE leaders congratulate President of Honduras on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulation to President Xiomara Castro of the Republic of Honduras on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Castro.

