President issues decree restructuring Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued Federal Decree No. (116) of 2025 restructuring the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs’ Families Affairs, Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies.

The newly constituted Board of Trustees includes: Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of The Founder’s Office; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Empowerment; Saeed Mohammed Al Raqbani, Special Advisor to H.H. the Ruler of Fujairah and Chairman of the Fujairah Charity Association; Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Advisor at the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs; Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Director of the Development Affairs Office at the Presidential Court and Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency; and Saeed Rashid Al Zaabi, Advisor to the Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs’ Families Affairs.

Erth Zayed Philanthropies was established under the patronage of His Highness the President, as per Federal Decree No. (126) of 2024. It reports to the Presidential Court, enjoys independent juridical personality, and has full legal capacity to carry out its activities and achieve its objectives.

The Foundation oversees a number of entities and institutions, ensuring the achievement of their objectives and assigned responsibilities. The entities under its umbrella include the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation; Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity; Emirates Foundation; Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund; Sandooq Al Watan; Clean Rivers Foundation; Global Institute for Disease Elimination; Zayed Sustainability Prize; Khalifa Award for Education; Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation; Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher; and Ekthar.