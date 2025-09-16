Ruler of Sharjah announces 'Majma' Al-Tawarikh' to debut at SIBF

SHARJAH, 16th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has unveiled what he describes as the “greatest work”, set to be launched at the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) in 2025.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan also announced a new historical project, The Arabic Encyclopaedia, intended to serve the Arab world by chronicling events from 550 BCE onwards, providing meticulously documented accounts worthy of the Arab heritage.

Speaking in a phone interview on Sharjah Radio and Television’s Al-Khat Al-Mubashir (Direct Line) programme with Dr Mohammed Hasan Khalaf, Director-General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Sheikh Dr Al Qasimi reflected on his previous publication, “History of Al Qawasim", a five-volume study documenting 13 centuries of the Al Qasimi family’s history, from the first year of Hijra (622 AD) to 1240 AH (1825 AD).

He explained that the forthcoming 51-volume archive will encompass the complete history of the Arabian Peninsula and Persia, collating invaluable information from a range of sources. “It contains Dutch, British, French, and rare Ottoman documents. We gained access to Istanbul’s archival centres and collected extensive material, which will serve as a key reference for any researcher,” he said.

Sheikh Dr Al Qasimi confirmed that the volumes are in their final review stage and that he plans to complete reading and reviewing all 51 volumes within the next 90 days, ensuring they will be available at the Sharjah Book Fair.

The collection is a blessing for researchers and for anyone who loves reading and wants to explore important historical details,” he said. “It is a unique resource for postgraduate studies and research, offering clear, organised, and precise information. From Baghdad to Diriyah, from Persia to the Gulf, it includes material previously unexplored, especially extensive French archival documents from the French Foreign Ministry. This collection is a rare opportunity for universities and scholars pursuing forward-thinking studies.”

Sheikh Dr Al Qasimi continued, “All nations have a history, and I am now working on a new historical project to serve the Arab world. The material I have compiled starts from 550 BC, with events documented meticulously. “The Arabic Encyclopaedia” will encompass everything written about Arab nations. I do not believe any other nation in the world has received such a dedicated scholarly service. This work reflects a responsibility to one’s people, culture, and heritage. It requires a team of researchers, and I say, ‘You will locate no one more committed than me.’ We aim to complete this monumental project soon, God willing.”

Highlighting societal progress, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan said, “Development is multi-faceted, and the most important aspect is social progress. We remain responsible for our community. Seeing people embrace education, culture, religion, and ethical conduct gives me joy. For example, when I drive through areas like Kalba and see a father pushing a small stroller with his child while the mother walks alongside, it reflects the fruits of our awareness programmes and guidance.”

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan concluded with advice for the public: “I always advise people to persist in prayer, uphold the language of the Qur’an, and avoid trivial matters. Think before you speak and act. God created us to cultivate the earth, not to corrupt it. I encourage everyone to read, educate themselves religiously and linguistically, and explore knowledge across various fields. These practices build individuals, families, and communities. May this nation continue to embrace what benefits it, and may it be blessed with goodness, God willing.”