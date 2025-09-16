Sharjah Chamber explores economic cooperation with Malaysia

SHARJAH, 16th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has discussed ways to expand economic cooperation with Malaysia, exploring mechanisms to facilitate access for Sharjah-based companies to promising investment opportunities in the Malaysian market, thereby supporting business expansion and growth.

The discussions took place at the SCCI headquarters, where Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, received Tengku Sirajuzzaman Bin Tengku Mohamed Ariffin, Ambassador of Malaysia to the UAE, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed means to strengthen economic cooperation and expand partnership channels between the business communities and private sectors of the two countries, with the aim of achieving shared success and sustainable growth.

The meeting was framed within the opportunities created by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed between the UAE and Malaysia. The Chamber also extended an invitation to the Malaysian Ambassador to attend the upcoming Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show at Expo Centre Sharjah.

In his remarks, Al Owais affirmed that economic and trade relations between the UAE and Malaysia are witnessing significant growth. The value of non-oil foreign trade between the two countries reached US$3.3 billion during the first half of 2025, reflecting a 30.9 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

He underlined that the Sharjah Chamber remains committed to playing a pivotal role in advancing trade cooperation between the UAE and Malaysia by translating discussions into concrete projects and viable investment opportunities that serve the interests of both business communities.

The Malaysian delegation expressed appreciation to the Sharjah Chamber for its continued efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and encourage investment in vital sectors.

The delegation commended the Chamber’s role in fostering business growth and creating new avenues for cooperation, stressing the importance of sustained efforts to consolidate collaboration across various fields of shared interest.