Abu Al Abyad 60ft Dhow Sailing Race set for September 20

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the Abu Al Abyad 60ft Dhow Sailing Race will take place on 20th and 21st September. The event is organised by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club as part of the new season’s heritage marine racing calendar.

The race will serve as the opening round of the 60ft Dhow Sailing Championship, covering a distance of 20 nautical miles with the participation of more than 90 dhows, bringing together hundreds of sailors and captains.

The organising committee has allocated a total prize purse of AED4,238,000, to be distributed across the top 90 positions. The initiative aims to motivate sailors and participants to continue competing while ensuring the sustainability of this heritage sport, which remains a vital part of the UAE’s history and national identity.

