Governor of CBUAE participates in 85th Meeting of GCC Central Bank Governors Committee in Kuwait

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), attended the 85th Meeting of the GCC Central Bank Governors Committee, which was held in Kuwait.

The meeting was attended by the Governors of the Central Banks of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, along with senior officials from the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Ebrahim Obaid Alzaabi, Assistant Governor for Monetary Policy and Financial Stability, also participated in the meeting, accompanied by a delegation of senior CBUAE officials.

During the meeting, the central bank governors reviewed recent monetary and financial developments in the GCC member states and discussed ways to strengthen joint cooperation in the areas of monetary policy, financial systems, and banking services.

The discussions covered a range of topics, including payment systems, supervision, financial technology, the exchange of cybersecurity expertise and information within the banking sector, initiatives to enhance international cooperation, and the Gulf Cooperation Council’s efforts to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

