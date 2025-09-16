Fujairah Chamber discusses economic cooperation with Peru

FUJAIRAH, 16th September, 2025 (WAM) – Sultan Jemei Al Hindasi, Director General of the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, met with Alberto Alejandro Farje, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to the UAE, to discuss ways of strengthening economic cooperation and developing trade relations between the business communities of both sides.

The meeting took place during Ambassador Farje’s visit to the Chamber, accompanied by Carla Bendezu, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy.

Discussions focused on investment opportunities in key sectors including energy, mining, trade, food industries, tourism, and logistics, with both parties stressing the importance of sharing expertise and building strategic partnerships that serve mutual interests.