‘NAMA Talks’ inspires next generation of women in STEM

SHARJAH, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Nama Women Advancement (NAMA) recently hosted the third session of its ongoing ‘NAMA Talks’ series, an initiative aimed at raising awareness among women about the challenges they face and empowering their professional participation across various fields. The latest session, titled “Join the Change: Women Driving Progress in STEM,” focused on the role of women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and explored both the opportunities and the barriers within these fields.

Held on Tuesday at the University of Sharjah, the session brought together final-year female students and recent graduates from STEM disciplines. The event aimed to provide inspiration, guidance, and real-world insights into building a career in industrial and technical sectors. This edition of the talk was held in partnership with Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) and TAQA Distribution, reflecting a strong collaboration between education and industry.

Distinguished speakers from leading companies took part in the panel, including Budoor Ali, General Superintendent at EGA, and Shaima AlBeshr, HSE Engineer at TAQA Distribution. Drawing from their own career journeys, the speakers shared valuable insights, discussing the challenges they overcame and the strategies that helped them succeed in male-dominated fields. Their stories resonated strongly with the audience, offering a clear picture of what it takes to grow and thrive in the STEM sector.

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director General of NAMA, commented on the importance of the discussion, stating that strengthening women’s participation in key sectors like STEM is critical for both personal development and societal progress. She emphasised that by creating platforms for dialogue and experience-sharing, NAMA is actively working to shape the next generation of female leaders and innovators in the UAE and the region.

The session also tackled prevailing misconceptions about women's capabilities in industrial and engineering roles. The speakers spoke openly about the need for flexibility, the value of continual learning, and the importance of staying motivated despite challenges. They highlighted how the sectors themselves are evolving, creating new opportunities over the coming years - from leadership roles to advanced research and technical specialisations. The panel encouraged attendees to be prepared to embrace and contribute to this transformation.

In conclusion, the session reaffirmed the essential role of women in shaping the future of STEM fields. It called on students and young professionals to actively pursue these opportunities and equip themselves with the necessary skills to succeed.