SIH hosts international workshop on preserving historic architecture

SHARJAH, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) has launched a six-day international workshop focused on the preservation of historic buildings and the protection of architectural identity.

Held in the UNESCO Hall at the Institute, the workshop runs until 21st September and brings together specialists from the Institute alongside visiting lecturers from Zanzibar.

Designed to build capacity among professionals working in architectural heritage, the programme features a blend of lectures, practical sessions, and field visits. Participants will gain in-depth knowledge of restoration techniques and preservation strategies through both theoretical and real-world applications.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of SIH, said, “Organising this workshop is part of our cultural and scientific mission. It aligns with Sharjah’s vision of building bridges of cooperation with our brothers around the world, to exchange expertise and strengthen capabilities in preserving architectural heritage and historical identity.”

Engineer Sultan Al Hammadi, Director of the Projects, Restoration, and Properties Department, emphasised the comprehensive approach of the workshop, "We have ensured a balance between theoretical foundations, practical training, and field exposure, giving participants a complete understanding of best practices in preserving historical structures and protecting architectural heritage."

