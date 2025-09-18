Israeli massacre against displaced persons in Gaza raises today’s death toll to 81

GAZA, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Israeli army Wednesday evening committed a new massacre in Gaza City, resulting in the death and wounding of dozens of Palestinians, most of them women and children. The total death toll since dawn Wednesday has risen to 81.

The deadliest attack took place near Al-Shifa Hospital west of the city, where Israeli shelling targeted a group of Palestinians as they attempted to flee south. The strike left 13 dead and dozens seriously wounded. Scenes from the site were described as horrific.

In separate attacks, Israeli strikes on an apartment near Al-Quds Hospital and in the Al-Sahaba Street area claimed the lives of five more people and wounded dozens, according to medical sources.