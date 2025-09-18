Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered MRI technique for faster multiple sclerosis diagnosis

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) -- New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), Yas Clinic- Khalifa city, and Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC) have announced a pioneering collaboration that brings new, AI-supported MRI analysis techniques from the research lab to clinical validation, marking a significant milestone in UAE-driven healthcare innovation.

Over the past two years, the partnership has focused on translating NYUAD’s cutting-edge MRI research into clinical validation. Researchers from NYUAD’s Centre for Brain and Health (CBH) provided advanced MRI analysis for Yas Clinic’s PHOMS clinical trial, tracking changes in the brain over time to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of new MS treatments, including Extracorporeal Photopheresis (ECP).

The collaboration has also enabled the testing of the FLAIRstar module, an advanced computational tool that analyses MRI scans to detect the "central vein sign" (CVS) within brain lesions. The presence of a tiny vein in the centre of a lesion is a highly specific biomarker for MS.

By automatically and accurately identifying this sign, FLAIRstar helps neurologists distinguish true MS lesions from mimics caused by other conditions, such as migraines or vascular disease.

Through the LAMINATE project, MRI techniques refined at NYUAD are now being applied at Yas Clinic- Khalifa city, providing doctors with clearer insights into brain changes and supporting better patient care, with all data kept securely inside the UAE.

Dr. Lev Brylev, Consultant Neurologist at Yas Clinic, stated, “Through our collaboration with NYUAD, we are combining clinical expertise with state-of-the-art MRI methods to bring transformative solutions for MS care. Tools like FLAIRstar and LAMINATE are already improving diagnosis, accelerating treatment, and ultimately enhancing patient outcomes.”

Prof. Osama Abdullah, MRI Physicist at NYUAD’s Centre for Brain and Health, stated, “This is a perfect example of the 'bench-to-bedside' journey. Our work at NYUAD focuses on pushing the boundaries of what MRI can see. Partnering with the clinical expertise of Yas Clinic and ADSCC allows us to validate and apply these discoveries in a real-world setting, creating a powerful ecosystem for healthcare innovation right here in Abu Dhabi.”

This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to combining local innovation with world-class MRI research to address complex neurological conditions, strengthening the UAE’s role in advancing patient care and clinical excellence.

