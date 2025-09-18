Dubai Culture champions youth creativity at Annual Student Art Show

DUBAI, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced its support for the Annual Student Art Show (ASAS) 2025, the region’s largest youth art festival, underscoring its commitment to empowering young talent and fostering innovation.

The Authority’s involvement highlights its mission to position Dubai as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent, while strengthening the role of the arts as an essential part of everyday life.

Now in its fifth edition, ASAS 2025 - presented by Funun Arts Group and Youth Creative Minds Hub - will be the most ambitious to date, featuring a record number of student participants from across the GCC and beyond.

The two-day festival will also include the unveiling of a large-scale collaborative art installation, alongside the launch of the ‘Battle of Brushes – Junior’ competition, where young artists will showcase their skills in a live challenge.

Carrying the theme ‘WE ARE ONE,’ the event, scheduled for 1-2 November, will feature performances, storytelling and interactive workshops, transforming the festival into a vibrant platform for cross-cultural dialogue, creativity and inclusion.

ASAS 2025 highlights how art can unite communities, nurture emerging talent, and strengthen Dubai’s role in driving the region’s creative renaissance. Students, parents, educators, schools, art lovers, and the wider community are invited to take part in this special opportunity.

