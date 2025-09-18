Sharjah Ruler forms SIACH's Board of Trustees

SHARJAH, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an administrative decision regarding the formation of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah International Award for Cultural Heritage (SIACH).

The decision states that the Board of Trustees of the SIACH shall be chaired by Dr. Abdulaziz Abdulrahman Al Musallam, with membership including Dr. Mohammed Yousuf Al Hammadi as Vice-Chair, Dr Rashid Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Aisha Rashid bin Dimas, Nasser Abdulkarim Al Darmaki, Khalid Badr Al Badour, and Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Shehhi.

According to the decision, the membership term of the Board shall be four years, renewable for similar terms, commencing from the date of its formation. The Board will continue to conduct its business upon the expiry of its term until a new Board is formed, and members whose term has ended may be reappointed.