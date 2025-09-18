Dubai Municipality removes 1,387 abandoned vehicles in H1

DUBAI, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has announced the removal of 1,387 abandoned vehicles and equipment during the first half of 2025. In the same period, 6,187 removal warnings were issued across residential, commercial and industrial areas of the emirate.

These actions form part of Dubai Municipality’s continuous campaigns to preserve the city’s aesthetic appeal, safeguard public health and safety, and uphold the highest standards of urban cleanliness.

Eng. Saeed Abdul Rahim Safar, Director of the Waste Operations Department at Dubai Municipality, said, “Addressing abandoned vehicles is one of our top priorities in maintaining Dubai’s urban environment and enhancing its attractiveness. Our field teams work year-round to monitor and remove abandoned vehicles wherever they are found, whether on roads, in public parking areas, or on sandy plots."

In H1, the municipality achieved a positive public response rate of 77.6 percent in resolving abandoned vehicle cases.

Safar added that Dubai Municipality has implemented field programmes and community awareness campaigns to reduce the spread of abandoned vehicles and equipment in public places that detract from the city's appearance.

He also pointed out that the municipality aims to raise public awareness about the harm caused by abandoned vehicles, encourage community responsibility, and emphasise the importance of collaboration with government and private sector partners to sustain Dubai’s appeal and ensure the well-being of residents.

The Municipality outlined the process of handling abandoned vehicles. Field teams first identify and record vehicle details in the smart system, followed by the issuance of a warning notice giving the owner between 3 and 15 days to act, depending on the vehicle’s condition and location. For Dubai-registered vehicles, an SMS alert is also sent to the owner via the Roads and Transport Authority’s system. Once the warning period expires, the vehicle is removed in coordination with Emirates Parking and transferred to the company’s impound yard in Al Awir.

Dubai Municipality urged residents and vehicle owners not to leave cars unattended for extended periods, particularly during summer holidays.