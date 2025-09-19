Korea's overseas direct investment falls 13.4% in Q2

SEOUL, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's overseas direct investment fell 13.4 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, the finance ministry said Friday.

According to data compiled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, overseas direct investment by Korean companies totaled US$14.15 billion during the April-June period, compared with $16.34 billion from the same period last year.

By sector, investments in overseas financial and insurance industries rose 18.9 percent on-year to $6.63 billion in the second quarter. Investments in the overseas manufacturing sector, however, fell 9.1 percent on-year to $3.53 billion.

By region, North America received the largest share of Korea's overseas investment at $5.54 billion, followed by Asia with $3.17 billion and Europe with $3.11 billion, according to Yonhap News Agency.