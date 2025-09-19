‘Katateeb Creativity’ exhibition celebrates Arabic calligraphy in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The eighth edition of the "Katateeb Creativity" exhibition opened at the Calligraphers’ Houses in the Heart of Sharjah. The event was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and organised by the Cultural Affairs Department at the Sharjah Department of Culture.

Key attendees included Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture in Sharjah; Jamal Salem Al Turaifi, President of Al Qasimia University; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of the Cultural Affairs Department; and Dr. Salem Al Doubi, Director of the Guidance and Fatwa Department at the Sharjah Islamic Affairs Department, along with the organisers, participants, and a wide audience of Arabic calligraphy enthusiasts.

The exhibition featured 145 works by 96 participants from Sharjah mosques, the Eastern and Central regions, the Women’s Union Association, and Al Qasimia University. The event also welcomed international artists from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan, and other countries, demonstrating the global reach of Arabic calligraphy.

The artworks, displayed across the houses, highlighted a wide range of calligraphic styles, including Ruq’ah, Naskh, Diwani, ornamental arts and gilding, and digital calligraphy. Works featured Qur’anic verses, prayers, and inspirational sayings, creating a visually rich and culturally meaningful experience.

The “Katateeb Creativity” competition recognised 29 winners: 12 men, 11 women, six young participants, and five students from Al Qasimia University.

Mohammed Al Qaseer emphasised that His Highness the Ruler’s support strengthens Arabic calligraphy as a key Arab-Islamic art form and provides opportunities for all generations to engage with this heritage. The programme serves as a platform for young artists to develop their skills and gain recognition locally and internationally.

Since its launch in 2015, following Sharjah’s designation as the Islamic Culture Capital in 2014, the Katateeb programme has trained hundreds of participants, fostering a deep appreciation for Arabic calligraphy while preserving and promoting Arab-Islamic cultural heritage.

