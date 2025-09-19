‘Arabic Language Teachers Forum’ to develop ways of teaching Arabic

SHARJAH, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Private Education Authority and the Sharjah Education Academy announced the upcoming fourth edition of the International Forum for Arabic Language Teachers. This forum will tackle the challenges faced in teaching Arabic and explore new ideas to improve it, based on experiences from schools and successful teaching systems. The aim is to create a future where the Arabic language is celebrated as a key part of culture, a medium for expressing ideas, and a source of knowledge and learning.

At a press conference on Thursday, held at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park, the organisers shared the themes and details for this important educational event. The forum is set to take place from 4th to 7th October, with the theme "Building and Advancing", focusing on unlocking potential and embracing innovation.

The forum brings together a special group of teachers, education experts, and creative students from the UAE, the surrounding region, and various countries worldwide. Its goal is to create a plan for the future of teaching Arabic, a language rich in history and culture. The forum also seeks to enhance cooperation among different groups involved in education and to encourage the sharing of knowledge and teaching strategies. This effort aims to raise awareness about the importance of the Arabic language, promoting it as a lively and relevant mode of communication for today and tomorrow.

A key focus of the forum is on empowering teachers, who play a crucial role in the education system and its growth. It aims to equip them with modern teaching skills and support innovative ways to teach Arabic by highlighting successful practices from both local and global contexts. Participants include representatives from 36 countries, over 32 schools, and 35 various government and cultural institutions.

Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, who leads the Sharjah Private Education Authority, shared that organising this forum highlights the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who places great importance on education and the Arabic language, supporting their growth through innovative projects that have transformed Sharjah into a hub for knowledge and a key place for promoting and preserving the Arabic language. This forum aligns with the National Strategy for the Arabic Language and reflects Sharjah’s efforts to strengthen the Arabic language as a vital part of cultural identity and sustainable development in education.

Khawla Al Hosani, the Deputy Director of the Sharjah Education Academy, highlighted that the forum is a special opportunity to strengthen partnerships in education and to find innovative ways to improve how Arabic is taught. She mentioned that the Academy focuses on helping teachers by providing them with the latest teaching methods and technologies, which helps them grow professionally and expand their knowledge.

The forum will host a variety of educational events, such as discussion sessions, hands-on training workshops, and organised classes. One of the highlights will be a student hackathon, where participants will work on ideas and projects based on the conference's suggestions and research in collaboration with 48 schools that focus on teaching the Arabic language.

Additionally, there will be important agreements signed to foster cooperation, the launch of a digital initiative called the "Arabic Pledge" to encourage students to use Arabic more often, and a new plan will be introduced to evaluate how well schools are teaching Arabic, especially with the help of new technology like artificial intelligence.