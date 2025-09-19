Sharjah International Narrator Forum to host 120 storytellers from across globe

SHARJAH, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah will host storytellers from around the world for the 25th edition of the Sharjah International Narrator Forum (SINF), taking place on 22nd September and marking its silver jubilee under the theme Tales of Travellers.

The five-day edition will bring together more than 120 storytellers from 37 countries, celebrating the timeless art of narration and showcasing journeys of travel and exploration through history.

The event promises an exceptional cultural programme featuring live performances, exhibitions, workshops, and intellectual sessions designed to connect narrators, researchers, and audiences. A highlight will be the “Tales of Travellers” exhibition, documenting human experiences of travel and its cultural legacy, alongside a dedicated showcase of personal collections from the Forum’s honouree of the year.

With more than 40 workshops, participants will explore the many facets of oral storytelling, from narration techniques to visual design and practical applications. Complementing these sessions will be the release of 40 new publications, many focusing on travel literature, including the notable “Eyes on Journeys” series, which curates selections from classical Arabic travel writings to enrich Arab and global libraries.

The Forum’s academic programme this year brings together 45 scholars and experts from around the world through ten lectures, panels, and discussions exploring storytelling traditions and travel narratives. A dedicated book-signing corner will provide a platform for new works to reach audiences directly.

Adding an international dimension, the Maldives will be the Guest of Honour, presenting its cultural heritage and maritime traditions, underscoring the Forum’s commitment to cultural diversity. In addition, the “Tribute to Pioneers” initiative will honour cultural custodians who have played a vital role in preserving intangible heritage.

Over the past 25 years, the Sharjah International Narrator Forum has established itself as a global platform for memory, storytelling, and heritage preservation, creating meaningful opportunities for exchange and reaffirming the power of storytelling to connect past, present, and future.

