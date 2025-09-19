Saud bin Saqr attends Central American Independence Day celebration in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended a reception hosted by Ambassadors of Costa Rica, El Salvador and Guatemala to the UAE to mark the 204th anniversary of the independence of the Central American countries.

The event, held at InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah, was attended by Francisco J. Chacón Hernández, Ambassador of Costa Rica to the UAE, Gerardo Pérez Figueroa, Ambassador of El Salvador to the UAE, and Jorge Rafael Ruiz, Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala to the UAE, as well as Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, senior officials and dignitaries.

Sheikh Saud commended the robust relations between the UAE and the Central American countries, built on mutual respect and collaborative efforts. He remarked that these relations strengthen common goals, enhance mutual interests and contribute to progress and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Saud affirmed Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to enhancing relations between the UAE and the Central American countries by expanding economic cooperation, supporting sustainable development and opening new horizons for future partnerships.

In his remarks, Sheikh Saud said the occasion was an opportunity to celebrate the history and values that shaped the distinct identity and leadership of the Central American countries, which continue to guide their development journey and resonate with the principles upheld by the UAE.

The ambassadors praised the depth of relations with the UAE, commended its leadership’s role in advancing development, and expressed determination to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields. They also thanked Sheikh Saud for his warm reception and hospitality, and lauded Ras Al Khaimah’s achievements in economic, cultural and urban development, reflecting the UAE’s distinguished regional and international stature.