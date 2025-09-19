40 Arab youth honoured at ‘Young Arab Pioneers' 4th edition in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Forty outstanding Arab youth from 13 countries across 10 specialised tracks were honoured at a ceremony held at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, celebrating their achievements in social impact, innovation and regional development.

The event was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes Affairs and Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre.

The event underscored the UAE’s commitment to empowering Arab youth by providing a platform that not only amplifies their role in key development projects but also inspires leadership, collaboration, and meaningful impact across the Arab world and beyond.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department and Vice Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre; Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council (UAEMC); Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre, and other leading officials, partners, and participants from across the Arab world.

Al Nuaimi highlighted that empowering young pioneers remains a strategic priority for the UAE, underlining that the initiative is a tangible expression of this vision by placing youth at the heart of development and future planning.

He said, “We believe that building the Arab future begins with investing in people, and youth form the foundation of this investment. Every Arab pioneer taking part in this initiative is a testament to our collective potential to generate positive impact through creativity, dedication, and the continual growth of skills.”

Delivering the keynote speech, Dr. Al Neyadi said, “The Young Arab Pioneers initiative is a genuine bridge for empowerment and opportunity creation. It is a nurturing space for young minds, a wide arena where youth energies meet decision-makers, investors, and supporting institutions. It is a platform through which we refine, every single day, the art of creating impact.”

He added, “The pioneers we celebrate today did not stop at their individual successes; they embraced a greater responsibility to serve as role models and examples for their peers. Every project they launched and every initiative they advanced carried a message of hope for their communities. Their goals went beyond creating profitable ventures or successful initiatives; they aspired to inspire a generation. Their achievements stand today as beacons guiding youth along the path of accomplishment, charting a clear course for creativity, contribution, and the service and building of societies.”

During the Arab Youth Pioneers recognition ceremony, the Arab Youth Centre announced the signing of a sponsorship agreement with Tiger Group, which has provided AED1 million in financial support to empower Arab youth under the Platinum “Al Shahama” package.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Fatima Al Hallami, Executive Director of the Arab Youth Centre, and Eng. Qusai Waleed Al Zoubi, representative of the Chairman of Tiger Group.

As part of this initiative, three Arab Youth Pioneers were selected by Tiger Group to receive direct financial support: Ali Hamid Al Lougany from the UAE, participating in the Industry and Innovation track; Sundus Jaber Al Farsi from the State of Kuwait, participating in the Space and Technology track; and Ameen Riyad Abu Diak from Palestine, participating in the Education track. This recognition highlights their scalable innovations and promising community impact, contributing to the acceleration and growth of their pioneering projects.

The ceremony included a special recognition of supporting institutions. The Abu Dhabi Business Youth Council received a commemorative shield as the initiative’s strategic partner in recognition of its key role in fostering an enabling economic and entrepreneurial environment for youth.

Platinum sponsor Tiger Group was also honoured for its efforts in broadening opportunities for pioneers and supporting the growth and sustainability of their projects.

Additional partners honoured included the National Media Office, the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education, “Deraya” platform, Emirates Foundation, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), “Nomo” platform, M42 Mubadala, Trends Research & Advisory, Ma’an Authority of Social Contribution, Abu Dhabi Chamber, Federal Youth Authority, and Hub71.

To conclude the ceremony, the Arab Youth Centre organised a special session featuring Sheikh Abdulla Al Hamed, titled “From Narratives to Policies: Arab Youth and Global Impact-Making”.

The session explored the role of Arab youth in shaping authentic narratives that lead global discussions - from media as a platform for influence, to transforming innovation and individual success stories into sustainable development projects, and ultimately to meaningful participation in shaping international policies.

Sheikh Abdulla Al Hamed said, “Arab youth today should not be limited to the role of recipients. They must be active partners in shaping the future, evolving from users of technology to creators of policies and solutions. Media has become a powerful platform to amplify influence and showcase Arab talent on the global stage. Initiatives that bring together Arab innovators, investors, and development leaders are essential, transforming these inspiring journeys into meaningful and lasting projects that leave a real impact.”

The recognition ceremony also featured the announcement by the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council of granting participants in the fourth edition of the “Young Arab Pioneers” initiative the “Manarat Al Rowad Package”. It is a complimentary one-year premium membership that provides comprehensive consultations and support for establishing businesses, fast and easy licensing services, and a range of tailored facilities and opportunities designed to meet the pioneers’ needs and ensure the sustainability of their projects.

The initiative brings together leading decision-makers, experts, and partner institutions from both the public and private sectors to foster a unified Arab entrepreneurial environment.

The programme features a series of activities and capacity-building workshops designed to empower pioneers, including dialogue platforms, networking sessions with private sector leaders, and specialised workshops to enhance entrepreneurial skills and capabilities.