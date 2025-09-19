Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, US National Fire Protection Association to advance fire prevention system

ABU DHABI, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA) has announced a collaboration with the US National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to develop an integrated fire prevention system in line with the global standards, as part of its efforts to enhance sustainable safety and quality of life in Abu Dhabi.

The project aims to position Abu Dhabi as a global model in fire safety and prevention, while strengthening the strategic partnership between ADCDA and NFPA. It also seeks to reinforce joint governmental and community responsibility in fire prevention measures.

Brigadier Salem Abdullah bin Barak Al Dhaheri, Director-General of ADCDA, said that the initiative reflects the authority’s innovation-driven approach to anticipating risks and developing solutions that strengthen Abu Dhabi’s global competitiveness in fire prevention and civil protection.

Lt. Col. Dr. Mohammed Nasser Al Harithi, Project Director of the Fire Prevention System, stated that the project represents a qualitative leap in the field of fire prevention at the emirate level. It will contribute to the development of a sustainable preventive infrastructure, enhance the readiness of facilities, and raise community awareness of safety standards in line with best international practices.

The authority affirmed that this project constitutes a strategic step towards building an integrated and sustainable prevention system that supports Abu Dhabi’s goals of protecting lives, property, and the environment, while contributing to enhancing the quality of life for all society members.