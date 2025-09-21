'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India

AJMAN, 21st September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) has concluded a five-day roadshow in India as part of its efforts to expand the emirate’s presence in international markets, particularly India, a key emerging tourism market.

The delegation, led by Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of ADTD, met with tourism partners in New Delhi, Pune and Kolkata to showcase Ajman’s attractions and explore cooperation opportunities with Indian travel companies.

Alhashmi said the tour was a key step in positioning Ajman as a global tourism destination, aimed at attracting investment, boosting visitor numbers and supporting sustainable growth in the sector.

He added that the visit marked the start of a series of overseas roadshows, with plans to target China and other global markets to expand international partnerships and open new channels of cooperation.