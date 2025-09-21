Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair

BEIJING, 21st September, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirati students studying in China have acted as cultural ambassadors, introducing visitors to their country's traditions and heritage at the “Al Bait Al Emarati” cultural fair held at the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall.

The students volunteered at the fair, engaging with the public in Mandarin to explain Emirati customs, arts and cuisine. They also volunteered in organising the Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 and the Zayed Charity Run.

As part of the pavilion, visitors were offered Emirati staples, including “Harees, Thareed and Luqaimat,” along with Arabic coffee and dates, long considered symbols of Emirati hospitality. The dishes drew strong interest from Chinese and international attendees, who praised their distinctive flavours and cultural significance.

The students said their participation reflected the values of the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and underscored their role as cultural ambassadors abroad.

Chinese participants praised the students' efforts, noting that the event showcased the UAE's role as a bridge for cultural communication.