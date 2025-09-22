Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

ANKARA, 22nd September, 2025 (WAM) -- An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck the Aegean Sea off western Türkiye on Monday.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 8.99 km.

No casualties or material damage have been reported.

Türkiye experienced a devastating earthquake on 6th February 2023, which claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people, caused widespread infrastructure damage across multiple provinces and left thousands injured.