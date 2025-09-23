Sharjah National Theatre wins two awards in Alexandria

SHARJAH, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah National Theatre's play "17 Hours" won two awards and a certificate of appreciation during its participation in the 15th Alexandria International Theatre Festival, held in Alexandria, Egypt, under the patronage of the Egyptian Ministry of Culture.

The performance, staged at the Lycee Theatre before a large audience, earned the Best Set Design Award, presented to Majed Al Mazmi, and the Best Actress in a Leading Role Award, which went to Dalal Chraibi. In addition, Nasreddine Obeidi received a certificate of appreciation for his role in the play.

The play was prepared and directed by Abdullah Mohammed, based on the text "Double Delirium" by French writer Eugène Ionesco. Presented in a caricatured style, the play explores the daily tensions of a newly married couple, revealing - through their seemingly simple interactions - their obliviousness to the greater tragedies and conflicts unfolding around them.