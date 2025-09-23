SAIF Zone highlights gold investment at Hong Kong fair

SHARJAH, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) participated in the Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair 2025, one of Asia’s largest and most prestigious industry events, which ran from September 17th to 21st at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The exhibition brought together over 3,000 leading global exhibitors.

SAIF Zone’s participation in the event aimed to highlight Sharjah’s position as a prime destination for gold and jewellery investments. During the exhibition, the Authority showcased world-class infrastructure, specialised services, and tailored investment solutions, while highlighting the wealth of opportunities available within Sharjah’s thriving gold and jewellery sector.

SAIF Zone also highlighted the competitive advantages and facilities it offers to companies operating in the gold, jewellery and gemstone industries through its Gold, Diamonds and Commodities Park.

Recognised as one of the largest centres for gold refineries in the GCC, the park accommodates over 55 gold refineries and hosts more than 250 regional and international companies specializing in gold, platinum, silver, and titanium manufacturing and trade.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, stressed that the free zone’s participation in the Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair is part of its commitment to strengthening its presence at leading international industry platforms. He added that the objective was to showcase the advanced infrastructure, world-class facilities, and specialised services that SAIF Zone offers to investors in the gold and jewellery sector, particularly through its Gold, Diamonds and Commodities Park, which has established itself as a premier regional hub for global leaders in the precious metals industry.

Al Mazrouei added that the exhibition has been an ideal opportunity to engage directly with prominent stakeholders in the sector using its exhibition platform to host meetings with industry leaders. The gathering, he added, offered a chance to present new investment prospects and build partnerships with regional and international firms, efforts aimed at drawing high-value capital, fuelling growth in Sharjah’s jewelry trade, and cementing the emirate’s role as a regional hub for the industry.