Sharjah Forum highlights Muslim contributions

SHARJAH, 24th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of the Islamic Forum in Sharjah, the scientific symposium “The intellectual contributions of Muslims to civilisation and their contemporary applications” opened on Tuesday. The event brought together a distinguished group of academics and researchers specialising in intellectual and civilisational studies, as part of the Forum’s ongoing efforts to revive Islamic scholarly heritage and connect it with today’s world.

The first day began with a lecture at the Islamic Forum headquarters by Professor Dr. Mohammed Awadh, entitled “The civilisational achievements of Muslims in the world.” He highlighted the contributions of Muslim scholars across the centuries in natural sciences, astronomy, medicine and engineering, alongside their impact on philosophy, literature and the arts.

Dr. Awadh explained that Islamic civilisation served as a vital source of human knowledge throughout history, transferring science from East to West and paving the way for Europe’s modern renaissance. He underlined the pioneering role of Muslim scholars in advancing scientific methods based on observation and experimentation, centuries ahead of their time.

The first day of the symposium drew a large audience of researchers, university students and those interested in Islamic heritage, who engaged actively in discussions and scholarly exchanges.

Commenting on the event, Dr. Majid Bushleibi, Secretary-General of the Islamic Forum, said, “Through this distinguished scientific symposium, the Islamic Forum has addressed a central theme at the heart of our cultural and intellectual identity. Islamic civilisation has long been a fountain of sciences and knowledge that has played a crucial role in enriching human civilisation.”