Abdullah bin Zayed discusses cooperation with number of foreign ministers in New York

NEW YORK, 24th September, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held separate meetings in New York with a number of foreign ministers, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Sheikh Abdullah met with Bui Thanh Son, Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam; Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria; Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia; Dr. Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chad; David van Weel, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands; Mario Lubetkin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay; and Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Morocco.

The meetings addressed key issues on the agenda of the United Nations General Assembly and explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and partnerships in sectors such as economy, trade, investment, education, food security, health, culture, artificial intelligence, advanced technology, renewable energy and climate action.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the UAE’s commitment to multilateralism as vital for addressing global challenges, enhancing dialogue and understanding, and fostering tolerance, coexistence and a prosperous future with greater opportunities for development.

The discussions further covered the latest regional and international developments, with particular focus on the Middle East and its repercussions on global peace and security.

The meetings were attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology; and Omar Ghobash, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.