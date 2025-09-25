ADSCC, Yas Clinic pioneer CAR-T cell therapy for life-threatening lupus, antiphospholipid syndrome

ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC), in collaboration with Yas Clinic Khalifa City, has successfully administered CAR-T cell therapy to a new 38-year-old male patient with severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and triple-positive antiphospholipid syndrome (APS).

The patient presented with an extremely complicated clinical history, including diffuse alveolar hemorrhage, recurrent subdural hematomas, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, IVC thrombosis, and Budd-Chiari syndrome. Despite aggressive treatment with immunosuppressants and anticoagulants, the condition remained active and life-threatening.

“The successful delivery of CAR-T therapy in this case reflects a bold step forward in treating severe autoimmune conditions,” said Prof. Yendry Ventura, Chief Executive Officer of ADSCC. “It is the result of years of commitment to research, innovation, and patient-centred care.”

Following treatment, the patient has shown early signs of clinical improvement and immune reset, and has been safely discharged. He will continue to be closely monitored through a multidisciplinary care plan involving long-term follow-up and laboratory assessments to confirm disease remission and control of clotting risks.

Dr. Maysoon Al Karam, Chief Medical Officer at Yas Clinic Khalifa City, said, "This groundbreaking continuous achievement in applying CAR-T cell therapy to treat severe autoimmune conditions like lupus and antiphospholipid syndrome marks a transformative milestone in regional healthcare."