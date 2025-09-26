Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Paraguay on UNGA80 sidelines

NEW YORK, 26th September, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York, in the presence of Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez Lezcano.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with their wishes of continued progress and prosperity for Paraguay and its people.

For his part, President Peña reciprocated his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, and wished the UAE and its people continued prosperity.

The two sides discussed issues on the UN General Assembly's agenda and reviewed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and partnership across various sectors, including development, economy, trade, and other areas that support the development priorities of both countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah praised the growing ties between the UAE and Paraguay, affirming the UAE’s keenness to capitalise on opportunities to expand cooperation in ways that serve shared interests and advance prosperity for both peoples.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.