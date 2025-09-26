Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York

NEW YORK, 26th September, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held separate meetings with several foreign ministers and senior officials on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah held talks with Winston Peters, Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, and Youssef Rajji, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Lebanon. The discussions covered issues on the UNGA80 agenda, particularly multilateral action and advancing development initiatives.

They also reviewed prospects for bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including economy, trade, investment, education, artificial intelligence, advanced technology, renewable energy and climate.

The UAE's top diplomat affirmed the country's commitment to strengthening ties with friendly and brotherly nations and supporting international cooperation to transform global challenges into opportunities for growth, stability and shared prosperity.

The Foreign Ministers also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

Sheikh Abdullah also held a joint meeting with Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, during which they discussed relations between the UAE and the EU and its member states, and ways to enhance them, as well as regional developments and their humanitarian and security implications.

In addition, Sheikh Abdullah met with José Andrés, Founder of World Central Kitchen, and discussed cooperation between the UAE and the organisation, particularly in supporting its humanitarian relief efforts.

The meetings were attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; and Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organisations.