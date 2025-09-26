Abdullah bin Zayed hosts official reception in New York

NEW YORK, 26th September, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, hosted a formal reception on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA8) in New York.

The reception, held at the headquarters of the UAE's mission to the UN in New York, was attended by a number of heads of state and government, foreign ministers from Gulf, Arab and foreign countries, along with senior officials from international organisations, and members of the UAE’s official delegation to the UNGA.

Welcoming the guests, Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s belief that positive and constructive international partnerships are a key pillar in supporting sustainable development and enabling peoples to live in an environment of peace, stability and tolerance.

He underscored the importance of collective international action, saying that multilateral cooperation goes beyond addressing current challenges to also shaping the future by investing in people, supporting innovation, promoting inclusivity and upholding the values of justice, peace and coexistence.

Sheikh Abdullah wished all participants in the 80th UN General Assembly success and constructive discussions.